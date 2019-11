Sweetwater County Arrests; Nov. 5 – Nov. 6, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CAREY, FELICIA NIKOLE Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Alcoholic Beverage to Minors – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5309, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



FROMAN, TROY LEWIS Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5308, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FALL, CHRISTINA JEAN Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5310, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

ALVEY, KAYTE MARIE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



BEGAY, ANTONIO AVERY Age: 33 Address: KAYENTA, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5300, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #5301, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALCOTT, BLAINE AARON Age: 36 Address: KAYENTA, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5302, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5303, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #5303, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #5304, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT