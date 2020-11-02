Sweetwater County Arrests: November 1 – November 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RIVERA, KERRY RAY
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7146, SURETY OR CASH, $425, Court: OTHER
MARTINEZ, JOHN GREGORY
Age: 58
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-11-01
Released: 2020-11-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7147, CASH, $40, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT