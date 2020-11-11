Sweetwater County Arrests: November 10 – November 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MUELLER, MELISA DENISE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-11-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7200, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
GUSTAFSON, GREGORY
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7198, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7198, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7198, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARIN ATIENZO, CHELSEA JEANNIE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-11-10
Released: 2020-11-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7199, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT