Sweetwater County Arrests: November 12 – November 13, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

MORGAN, ALBERT ELBRIDGE

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2020-11-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7207, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

 

LIZARRAGA CAMACHO, SARA M

Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CALHOUN, MATEO SAVOI

Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Burglary From Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7205, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CLARK, ASIA MARIE

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2020-11-12
Scheduled Release: 2020-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

OTOOLE, MALONIE LARIE

Age: 51
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-11-12
Released: 2020-11-12
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

