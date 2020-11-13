Sweetwater County Arrests: November 12 – November 13, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MORGAN, ALBERT ELBRIDGE
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2020-11-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7207, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
LIZARRAGA CAMACHO, SARA M
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CALHOUN, MATEO SAVOI
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Burglary From Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7205, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLARK, ASIA MARIE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2020-11-12
Scheduled Release: 2020-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OTOOLE, MALONIE LARIE
Age: 51
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-11-12
Released: 2020-11-12
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court