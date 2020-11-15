Sweetwater County Arrests: November 14 – November 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SHORT, ERNEST LUKE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7213, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7213, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
HALL, BRENT DAVIS
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT