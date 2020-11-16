Sweetwater County Arrests: November 15 – November 16, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
JACKSON, MARIA YESENIA
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7218, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7219, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SEALS, GREGORY CHARLES
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7217, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SARWAR, TAMIM GHULAM
Age: 23
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7214, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7216, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court
SHORT, ERNEST LUKE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-11-15
Released: 2020-11-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7213, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7213, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court