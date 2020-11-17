Sweetwater County Arrests: November 16 – November 17, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FROMAN, MEGAN DIANE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2020-11-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
JACKSON, MARIA YESENIA
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7218, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7219, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court