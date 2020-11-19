Sweetwater County Arrests: November 18 – November 19, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

GUNDERSON, ASHLEY NICHOLE

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7228, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7228, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MANN, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7227, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

DALE, ROBERT JACOB

Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7226, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MUELLER, MELISA DENISE

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-11-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7225, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

 

 

 

SIEGEL, JOHN BRYAN

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2020-11-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

