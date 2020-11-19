Sweetwater County Arrests: November 18 – November 19, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GUNDERSON, ASHLEY NICHOLE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7228, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7228, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
MANN, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7227, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
DALE, ROBERT JACOB
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7226, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MUELLER, MELISA DENISE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-11-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7225, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
SIEGEL, JOHN BRYAN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2020-11-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT