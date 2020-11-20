Sweetwater County Arrests: November 19 – November 20, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

THOMPSON, TERRY ALLEN

Age: 50
Address: FERNLEY, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

SASSMAN, JENNIFER JANE AMELIA

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

