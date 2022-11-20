Sweetwater County Arrests: November 19 – November 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BALDERAS, BRYAN R

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-20 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOELLER, TANNER JOHN

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10332, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ROACH, SEAN LEO

Age: 33 Address: SILVER SPRINGS, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10331, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

TURNER, ALICIA RENEE

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10330, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SIMPSON, PARKER THOMAS

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: