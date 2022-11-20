Sweetwater County Arrests: November 19 – November 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BALDERAS, BRYAN R
Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-20 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOELLER, TANNER JOHN
Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10332, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROACH, SEAN LEO
Age: 33 Address: SILVER SPRINGS, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10331, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
TURNER, ALICIA RENEE
Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10330, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SIMPSON, PARKER THOMAS
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10329, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT