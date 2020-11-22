Sweetwater County Arrests: November 21 – November 22, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MARTINEZ, KIESHA MARIE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7234, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Assault (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7234, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRANKEY, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age: 51
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VENSOR, TOMMY GENE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7235, SURETY OR CASH, $1110, Court: RS Municipal Court