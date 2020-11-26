Sweetwater County Arrests: November 25 – November 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RUYBAL, GABRIELLA MIQUELLA
Age: 18
Address: MARYSVILLE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SUTTLES, ROBERT EDWARD
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-11-25
Released: 2020-11-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7253, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7252, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7254, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7251, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court