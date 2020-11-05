Sweetwater County Arrests: November 5, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MEJORADO, ARTURO JARED
Age: 38
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7167, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JIDAS, DONALD LEONARD
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: , Bond: #7168, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
MONTOYA, ROBERT WILLIAM
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Scheduled Release: 2020-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7164, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
GRAMMER, JUSTIN LLOYD
Age: 47
Address: SPRINGVILLE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7163, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7165, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Violation of Commercial Veh Act
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NOMIS, STEPHANIE LYNN
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
MARCOS, DAMIAN ALEJANDRO
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7161, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7161, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court