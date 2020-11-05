Sweetwater County Arrests: November 5, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MEJORADO, ARTURO JARED

Age: 38
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7167, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

JIDAS, DONALD LEONARD

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: , Bond: #7168, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

MONTOYA, ROBERT WILLIAM

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Scheduled Release: 2020-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7164, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

GRAMMER, JUSTIN LLOYD

Age: 47
Address: SPRINGVILLE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7163, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7165, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Violation of Commercial Veh Act
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

NOMIS, STEPHANIE LYNN

Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

MARCOS, DAMIAN ALEJANDRO

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #7161, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #7161, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

