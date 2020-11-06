Sweetwater County Arrests: November 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HALL, TROY DONALD
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-11-05
Scheduled Release: 2020-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
MCCOLLUM, BRADLY SCOTT
Age: 55
Address: GRANGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7172, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Appropriation of Public Property (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7172, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARTER, WESLEY JOSEPH
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7169, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
OLSON, JAYLEIGH MARIE
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7173, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7173, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court