Sweetwater County Arrests: November 7, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RIVERA, KERRY RAY
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7180, CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court
LAMOUREUX, TAMARA JEAN
Age: 21
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7178, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEJIA, CRISTINA MARIE
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7177, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ZEGIEL, ISRAEL
Age: 39
Address: NA,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: , Bond: #7176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ERCANBRACK, WYATT SCOTT
Age: 41
Address: SOUTH OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7175, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT