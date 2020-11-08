Sweetwater County Arrests: November 8, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ATTEBURY, PAULA SUE
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
MACARTHUR, BRENNAN WOOD
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
LEIGHTON, REBECCA ANN
Age: 40
Address: WATERTOWN, NY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7186, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7186, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
MORGAN, DALLAS DOMENICO
Age: 25
Address: KEARNS, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Attempt- Substantial Step
- Status: , Bond: #7185, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
JIMENEZ, FERNANDO
Age: 24
Address: AURORA, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7184, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, MICHAEL WALDO
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7183, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7183, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court