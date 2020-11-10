Sweetwater County Arrests: November 9 – November 10, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TAGGART, SKYLER RUDY
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7197, CASH, $1330, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GREYMOUNTAIN, DEXTER LEWIS
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-09
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7195, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
MERRIWETHER, QUINN MONTE
Age: 28
Address: BALLWIN, MO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PETZOLD, MARK DAVID
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-11-09
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7193, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SANCHEZ FLORES, ANTONIO
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-11-09
Released: 2020-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7191, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT