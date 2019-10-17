Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 16 – Oct. 17, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
EMERY, STEVEN MICHAEL
Age: 38
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARCHULETA, ANDREA
Age: 32
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-10-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER