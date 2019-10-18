Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 17 – Oct. 18, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SIMPSON, PARKER THOMAS Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-17 Scheduled Release: 2019-10-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: OTHER



CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-10-17 Released: 2019-10-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

