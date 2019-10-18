Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 17 – Oct. 18, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SIMPSON, PARKER THOMAS
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-17
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: OTHER
CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-17
Released: 2019-10-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5207, SURETY OR CASH, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
MOWLES, MOLLY GOLDEN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-17
Released: 2019-10-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5210, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5210, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT