Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 21 – Oct. 22, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5225, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court



BOYER, ERIC MICHAEL Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

