Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 21 – Oct. 22, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5225, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court
BOYER, ERIC MICHAEL
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDERSON, JEFFREY M
Age: 37
Address: MADISON, WI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER