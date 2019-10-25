Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 24 – Oct. 25, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5242, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5242, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2019-10-24 Scheduled Release: 2019-10-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court

PATTERSON, MARCUS Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2019-10-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5240, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5239, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

