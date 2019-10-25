Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 24 – Oct. 25, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5242, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5242, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PATTERSON, MARCUS
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-10-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5240, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5239, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAYE, PAMLA
Age: 63
Address: MCMINNVILLE, OR
Booking: 2019-08-22
Released: 2019-10-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #4933, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #4933, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT