Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 25 – Oct 26, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
STARKEY, JASON JOSEPH
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Open Container
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5249, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
CEBALLOS GARCIA, FELIPE D
Age: 26
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-10-25
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEE, VERNON FRANKLIN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-10-25
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
DUNIGAN, DNIEL EARL
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-10-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5248, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EDELMAYER, JADE K
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-10-25
Released: 2019-10-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Speeding – Construction Zone (WRNT FTA)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5245, CASH, $230, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5244, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THOMSON, BRIAN RICHARD
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-25
Released: 2019-10-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5247, CASH, $85, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAKE, DAVID DEAN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-25
Released: 2019-10-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5243, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5243, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage, 2 counts
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #5243, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT