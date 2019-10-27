Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 26 – Oct 27, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BRUNZ, KEVIN MICHAEL
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5254, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
MARTIN, JOSE DEJESUS
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BRIGGS, BILLY RAY
Age: 56
Address: MACOMB, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-26
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GIL, RYAN GREGORY
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA, IAN MICHAEL
Age: 32
Address: RED BLUFF, CA
Booking: 2019-10-26
Released: 2019-10-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5250, CASH, $390, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT