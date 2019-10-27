Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 26 – Oct 27, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BRUNZ, KEVIN MICHAEL Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5254, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



MARTIN, JOSE DEJESUS Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-26 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRIGGS, BILLY RAY Age: 56 Address: MACOMB, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #5252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GIL, RYAN GREGORY Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

