Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 27 – Oct. 28, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MEREDITH, TRACY DIANNA Age: 68 Address: AUBURN, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Assault Status: Bond: #5258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL COLVIN Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-10-27 Released: 2019-10-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5256, SURETY OR CASH, $1190, Court: RS Municipal Court

CRAIG, OWEN GLENN Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-10-27 Released: 2019-10-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5255, SURETY OR CASH, $1990, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5255, SURETY OR CASH, $1990, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5255, SURETY OR CASH, $1990, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NELSEN, HOPE MARIE Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-10-27 Released: 2019-10-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5257, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

