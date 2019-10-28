Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 27 – Oct. 28, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MEREDITH, TRACY DIANNA
Age: 68
Address: AUBURN, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Assault
- Status: Bond: #5258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL COLVIN
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-27
Released: 2019-10-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5256, SURETY OR CASH, $1190, Court: RS Municipal Court
CRAIG, OWEN GLENN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-27
Released: 2019-10-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5255, SURETY OR CASH, $1990, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5255, SURETY OR CASH, $1990, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5255, SURETY OR CASH, $1990, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NELSEN, HOPE MARIE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-27
Released: 2019-10-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5257, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT