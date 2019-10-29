Sweetwater County Arrests: Oct. 28 – Oct. 29, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SOLOMON, NATHANIEL R
Age: 46
Address: CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5263, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
O DNEAL, LATOYA SHAMILLE
Age: 36
Address: SOUTH CHICAGO, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5264, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EVANS, MARK SCOTT
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5262, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5262, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT