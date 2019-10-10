Sweetwater County Arrests: October 09 – October 10, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BOGGS, SCOTT WILLIAM Age: 37 Address: YUKON, OK Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5187, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5187, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5186, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

PORTILLO, DENNIS JOHN Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-10-09 Released: 2019-10-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5185, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tk/Veh (>39k Lbs) Superintendent’s Speed Zone (1-9 Mph) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5185, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PRUITT, COLTON RYAN Age: 29 Address: GARVIN, OK