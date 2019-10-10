Sweetwater County Arrests: October 09 – October 10, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BOGGS, SCOTT WILLIAM
Age: 37
Address: YUKON, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5187, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5187, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5186, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PORTILLO, DENNIS JOHN
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-09
Released: 2019-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5185, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tk/Veh (>39k Lbs) Superintendent’s Speed Zone (1-9 Mph)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5185, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PRUITT, COLTON RYAN
Age: 29
Address: GARVIN, OK
Booking: 2019-10-09
Released: 2019-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT