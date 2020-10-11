Sweetwater County Arrests: October 10 – October 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HARVEY, STEVEN RAY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7052, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #7052, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT\
RIDENOUR, MATHEW TODD
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
BREWER, ROBERT EDWARD
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Violation of Temporary Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT