Sweetwater County Arrests: October 10 – October 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HARVEY, STEVEN RAY Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #7052, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #7052, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT\



RIDENOUR, MATHEW TODD Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

