Sweetwater County Arrests: October 10 – October 11, 2020

0
614
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HARVEY, STEVEN RAY

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #7052, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: , Bond: #7052, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT\

RIDENOUR, MATHEW TODD

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

BREWER, ROBERT EDWARD

Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Violation of Temporary Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7050, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR