Sweetwater County Arrests: October 11 – October 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 58
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #7054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ATHERTON, JOEY LEE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-11
Released: 2020-10-11
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6583, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6582, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAVSKJOLD, KYUS JAMES
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-10-11
Released: 2020-10-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7053, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7053, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT