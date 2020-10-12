Sweetwater County Arrests: October 11 – October 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN Age: 58 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #7054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ATHERTON, JOEY LEE Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-07-11 Released: 2020-10-11 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6583, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6582, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HAVSKJOLD, KYUS JAMES Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-10-11 Released: 2020-10-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #7053, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7053, SURETY OR CASH, $1420, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

