Sweetwater County Arrests: October 12 – October 13, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2019-10-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5197, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAMB, KENNETH Age: 58 Address: MANILA, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Color of Lighting Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOWRY, MAYA ELEANA Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5195, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

