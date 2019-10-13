Sweetwater County Arrests: October 12 – October 13, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-10-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5197, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAMB, KENNETH
Age: 58
Address: MANILA, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Color of Lighting Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5196, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LOWRY, MAYA ELEANA
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5195, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DEGROAT, HARLEY DANIEL
Age: 40
Address: PHOENIX, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT