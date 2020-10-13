Sweetwater County Arrests: October 12 – October 13, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KUNKLE, JACOB SCOTT Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

