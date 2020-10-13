Sweetwater County Arrests: October 12 – October 13, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KUNKLE, JACOB SCOTT
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCOTT, LISA MARIE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7055, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MONTES, MARCO FERNANDO
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-10-12
Released: 2020-10-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Stop Signs (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7057, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court