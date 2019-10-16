Sweetwater County Arrests: October 15 – October 16, 2019

0
28


All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DEBAUN, JOELIN BELLE

Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5205, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

GARREY, MICHAEL THOMAS

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-15
Released: 2019-10-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5203, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

MECHLING, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-15
Released: 2019-10-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5204, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

