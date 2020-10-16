Sweetwater County Arrests: October 15 – October 16, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HUGHES, MELISSA MARIE Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-15 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #7071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOAGUE, BRANDY ALEXIS Age: 32 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

PAXTON, MELISSA JEAN Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7070, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #7070, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7070, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7070, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

