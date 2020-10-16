Sweetwater County Arrests: October 15 – October 16, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HUGHES, MELISSA MARIE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #7071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LOAGUE, BRANDY ALEXIS
Age: 32
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
PAXTON, MELISSA JEAN
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7070, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Container in Moving Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7070, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7070, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7070, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BYBEE, RYAN JAMES
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT