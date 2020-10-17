Sweetwater County Arrests: October 16 – October 17, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BENSON, CHRISTOPHER DALE
Age: 47
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-16
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7077, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-10-16
Scheduled Release: 2020-11-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SURINE, FRANKLIN LESLIE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7073, CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT