Sweetwater County Arrests: October 16 – October 17, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BENSON, CHRISTOPHER DALE Age: 47 Address: LYMAN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7077, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-10-16 Scheduled Release: 2020-11-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

