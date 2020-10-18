Sweetwater County Arrests: October 17 – October 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ALTIZER, JOSHUA BRETT
Age: 25
Address: BLUEFIELD, VA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FARMER, JACOB BRYAN
Age: 21
Address: PRINCETON, WV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7079, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7079, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7079, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7079, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7079, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
IBARA SOLORIO, ABSALON MISAEL
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-10-16
Scheduled Release: 2020-11-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court