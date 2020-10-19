Sweetwater County Arrests: October 18 – October 19, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

FRITZEL, DONALD WILLIAM

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7082, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

FULLER, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7080, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SPICCI, FRANK PASQUALE

Age: 41
Address: BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Booking: 2020-10-18
Released: 2020-10-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Shoplifting – Alters or Defaces Tag -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7081, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

