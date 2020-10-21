Sweetwater County Arrests: October 20 – October 21, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MCCOY, SHAWN JUSTIN
Age: 44
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-10-20
Scheduled Release: 2020-11-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOWARD, CARLTON CORTEZ
Age: 29
Address: CAMDEN, AR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7087, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7087, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7087, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Violation of Commercial Veh Act
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7087, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ESTRADA RAMOS, ALFREDO DOMINGO
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-10-20
Released: 2020-10-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7089, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT