Sweetwater County Arrests: October 21 – October 22, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LEAKE, PAUL LECARDRAY

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #7095, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

JOHANNESSEN, LEIF EDDY

Age: 46
Address: DICKINSON, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE
    • Status: , Bond: #7094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

SANCHEZ SOLIS, MODESTO

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exceed 20 MPH in School Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MARTINEZ, BENJAMIN OTONIEL

Age: 23
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7090, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7090, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

