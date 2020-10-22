Sweetwater County Arrests: October 21 – October 22, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LEAKE, PAUL LECARDRAY
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7095, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JOHANNESSEN, LEIF EDDY
Age: 46
Address: DICKINSON, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE
- Status: , Bond: #7094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SANCHEZ SOLIS, MODESTO
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 20 MPH in School Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, BENJAMIN OTONIEL
Age: 23
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7090, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7090, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT