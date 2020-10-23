Sweetwater County Arrests: October 22 – October 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SAUL, CATHLEEN SUE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7101, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NOMIS, STEPHANIE LYNN
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-22
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7100, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DULIN, NATHANIEL EVAN
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-22
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, CHARLES ROBERT
Age: 41
Address: OIL CITY, PA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7098, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AESCHBACHER, CORRIE JEAN
Age: 36
Address: OIL CITY, PA
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2020-10-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT