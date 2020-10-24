Sweetwater County Arrests: October 23 – October 24, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HORAN, LAURA JEAN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7106, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7106, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCMICHEAL, DANNIEL JAMES
Age: 27
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-23
Scheduled Release: 2020-10-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOOKER, DARRELL RAY
Age: 54
Address: SAN DIEGO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7105, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
FLETCHER, JASON LEE
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Manslaughter – Involuntarily (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SAUL, CATHLEEN SUE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-10-23
Released: 2020-10-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7101, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7101, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PARR, KELSEA LEIGH
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-10-23
Released: 2020-10-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Simple Assault (WRNT)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7102, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace (WRNT)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7102, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7102, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT