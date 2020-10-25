Sweetwater County Arrests: October 24 – October 25, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
REEVES, LACEY JANAE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7112, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7112, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7112, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
HUMMEL, DUSTIN RAY
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7111, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
SKIVER, CHANDLER ROYCE
Age: 35
Address: AUSTIN, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-24
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7110, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LANDWEHR, JAMES BRIAN
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7109, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EVANS, ERIC J
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Signs (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7108, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7108, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7108, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OVERLA, CLAYTON TYLER
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7107, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
REED, ADAM PATRICK
Age: 36
Address: LIMA, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7113, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT