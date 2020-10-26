Sweetwater County Arrests: October 25 – October 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
NANOS, KRISTI MARIE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7114, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7114, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AHUJA, MOHIT
Age: 25
Address: MISSISSAUGA, AB
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7116, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SINGH, SHAMINDER
Age: 24
Address: NIAGARA FALLS, ON
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7115, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
REED, ADAM PATRICK
Age: 36
Address: LIMA, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7113, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT