Sweetwater County Arrests: October 26 – October 27, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CARR, LEVI DEAN
Age: 24
Address: BRYAN, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, NOLAN DAVID
Age: 22
Address: COLUMBUS, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7122, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7122, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7122, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PACHECO, KORI DAWN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7121, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7120, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7120, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SEATON, MYRON N
Age: 40
Address: SHONTO, AZ
Booking: 2020-08-26
Released: 2020-10-24
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6838, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6838, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT