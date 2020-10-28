Sweetwater County Arrests: October 27 – October 28, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

FULLER, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN

Age: 38
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-10-27
Scheduled Release: 2020-10-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MENDOZA, RICHARD A

Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-10-27
Released: 2020-10-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
  • Trespass (Enter Car or Building)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7124, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

SEYMOUR, BRITTANY KAY

Age: 26
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking: 2020-10-27
Released: 2020-10-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Fraud by Check – < $1000 (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7126, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

