Sweetwater County Arrests: October 28 – October 29, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WUESTHOFF, WILLIAM EUGENE
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #7131, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #7131, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-10-28
Scheduled Release: 2020-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Assault (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7130, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7130, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT