Sweetwater County Arrests: October 3 – October 4, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-10-03 Scheduled Release: 2019-10-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5162, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-10-03 Scheduled Release: 2019-10-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5160, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ONEAL, GARY LEE Age: 61 Address: BOISE, ID Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-10-03 Scheduled Release: 2019-10-11 Arresting Agency: OTHER Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5149, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

