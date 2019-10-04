Sweetwater County Arrests: October 3 – October 4, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-10-03
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5162, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-10-03
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5160, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ONEAL, GARY LEE
Age: 61
Address: BOISE, ID
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-10-03
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-11
Arresting Agency: OTHER
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5149, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER