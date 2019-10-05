Sweetwater County Arrests: October 4 – October 5, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #5167, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THOMAS, KADE CHRISTOPHER
Age: 27
Address: PLAIN CITY, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2019-10-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: District Court
VENSOR, MICHAEL VINCENTE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-04
Released: 2019-10-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5166, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5166, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-10-04
Released: 2019-10-04
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5165, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT