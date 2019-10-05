Sweetwater County Arrests: October 4 – October 5, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE Age: 18 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #5167, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOMAS, KADE CHRISTOPHER Age: 27 Address: PLAIN CITY, UT Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2019-10-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: District Court



VENSOR, MICHAEL VINCENTE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-10-04 Released: 2019-10-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5166, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #5166, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court

