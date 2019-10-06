Sweetwater County Arrests: October 5 – October 6, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DUPAPE, ROBIN DALE
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
REED, JARROD TIMOTHY
Age: 36
Address: LAPOINT, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YOUNG, KATHRINE JUSTINA
Age: 25
Address: RANGELY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Shoplifting – Alter, Deface or Remove Price Tag – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
POIGNEE, BRITTANY L
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-05
Released: 2019-10-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5170, CASH, $500, Court: District Court