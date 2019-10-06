Sweetwater County Arrests: October 5 – October 6, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DUPAPE, ROBIN DALE Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court



REED, JARROD TIMOTHY Age: 36 Address: LAPOINT, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured Status: PENDING, Bond: #5168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

YOUNG, KATHRINE JUSTINA Age: 25 Address: RANGELY, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #5169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Alter, Deface or Remove Price Tag – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

