Sweetwater County Arrests: October 5 – October 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SIMON, DONALD Age: 50 Address: NEW ORLEANS, LA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Possession of Forged Writings (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7035, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7033, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7033, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7033, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court

COLYER, COLETON D Age: 29 Address: ABILENE, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7028, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CANESTRINI, JAKE THOMAS Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-10-05 Released: 2020-10-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Careless Driving 1st Off (REACT) Status: OR’D, Bond: #7031, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: OR’D, Bond: #7031, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

