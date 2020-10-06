Sweetwater County Arrests: October 5 – October 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SIMON, DONALD
Age: 50
Address: NEW ORLEANS, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Possession of Forged Writings (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7035, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7033, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7033, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7033, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
COLYER, COLETON D
Age: 29
Address: ABILENE, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7028, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CANESTRINI, JAKE THOMAS
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-10-05
Released: 2020-10-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Careless Driving 1st Off (REACT)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7031, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #7031, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
POULSEN, TROY ALMA
Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-10-05
Released: 2020-10-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7029, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court