Sweetwater County Arrests: October 5 – October 6, 2020

0
352

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

SIMON, DONALD

Age: 50
Address: NEW ORLEANS, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Possession of Forged Writings (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7035, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7033, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7033, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7033, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

COLYER, COLETON D

Age: 29
Address: ABILENE, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7028, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CANESTRINI, JAKE THOMAS

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-10-05
Released: 2020-10-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Careless Driving 1st Off (REACT)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #7031, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #7031, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

POULSEN, TROY ALMA

Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-10-05
Released: 2020-10-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7029, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

