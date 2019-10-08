Sweetwater County Arrests: October 7 – October 8, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARDWICK, GAGE RYAN
Age: 28
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-10-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5175, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-07
Released: 2019-10-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: OR’D, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT