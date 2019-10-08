Sweetwater County Arrests: October 7 – October 8, 2019

0
28


All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor. Click for details
Sponsor. Click for details

 

BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

HARDWICK, GAGE RYAN

Age: 28
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-10-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5175, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-07
Released: 2019-10-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR