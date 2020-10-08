Sweetwater County Arrests: October 7 – October 8, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH
Age: 25
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7043, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SORENSEN, GEORGE DEVERRE
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALLRED, JESS ISAIAH
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-10-07
Scheduled Release: 2020-10-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LABRUM, CHEYENNE RAE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7041, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7041, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court