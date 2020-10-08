Sweetwater County Arrests: October 7 – October 8, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH Age: 25 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-08 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7043, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SORENSEN, GEORGE DEVERRE Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-10-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

ALLRED, JESS ISAIAH Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-10-07 Scheduled Release: 2020-10-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

